Eight shop assistants treated for exposure to pepper spray

30 January 2018 - 17:07 By Timeslive
ER24 spokesperson said it was believed that maintenance work was being done in the shop when someone accidentally triggered the pepper spray system. File photo
Image: Andriy Popov/23RF

Eight staff members at a shop in Elarduspark in Pretoria had to be treated on Tuesday afternoon after being exposed to pepper spray‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson said it was believed that maintenance work was being done in the shop when someone accidentally triggered the pepper spray system.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13H26‚ most of the people were standing outside of the shop. Upon further assessment‚ eight staff members were found to be in respiratory distress and were transported by ER24 to Mediclinic Kloof for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.

