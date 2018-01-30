While normal schooling continued for most learners and teachers at Reiger Park NR 2 High School which has been hit by a sex scandal‚ this wasn't the case for one teacher who attended a media briefing held on the school premises on Tuesday.

The briefing was called by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

"I'm fearing for my safety because I've been implicated that I revealed those videos‚" said the teacher who sat in the corner of the classroom where the briefing was held.

He raised his issue as Lesufi took questions from the media.

Lesufi quickly interjected.

"Officials from the department will deal with that issue‚" Lesufi responded to him. After the media briefing‚ the teacher did not head to class but was seen heading towards the exit of the school.