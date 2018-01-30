The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has officially announced that Chris Maroleng has been appointed as the new chief operations officer of the public broadcaster.

His appointment is effective from February 1.

“I accept the position at the SABC with deep humility‚ and appreciate the confidence that the Board has shown in me. I look forward to playing a role‚ as part of an executive team‚ in transforming the SABC into a world-class public broadcaster that is responsive to the needs of all South Africans.” Maroleng‚ a former MTN group executive‚ said.

The SABC said it was pleased with its decision as it “followed all legal and governance requirements”.