Joburg mayor to visit families of JMPD officers killed at roadblock

30 January 2018 - 13:18 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Herman Mashaba. File photo
In conversation with Herman Mashaba - Herman Mashaba. File photo
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has expressed “great sadness” at the death of the two female Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers who died when a suspected drunk driver drove into a roadblock they were manning on Monday night.

“I have learnt‚ with great sadness that two female JMPD officers were fatally wounded yesterday evening whilst on duty‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said the city had recently launched a pilot project aimed at making JMPD officers more visible to approaching traffic while on duty‚ by wearing a body-light device on their uniform.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased JMPD officers‚ who were also our colleagues and friends. MMC [Michael] Sun and I will visit the families this morning‚ as well as the injured officers in hospital‚ during the course of the day‚” Mashaba said.

The two officers and their colleagues had set up a roadblock on the corner of Cambridge and Witkoppen roads‚ in Sandton on Monday night.

While the operation was underway‚ a vehicle ploughed through the blockade and slammed into three cars. Six other people were injured.

“Over the course of the past weekend alone‚ JMPD arrested 308 drunk drivers in Johannesburg. The driver of the double cab was arrested on the scene and blood samples were taken.

“It was later confirmed that the driver was three times over the limit‚ with more intoxicating substances found in the vehicle. He is currently detained at the Sandton police station and we will ensure that he faces the full might of the law‚ including charges for murder‚” said Mashaba.

