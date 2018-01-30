Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday visited the homes of the two Metro Police officers killed on Monday night when a suspected drunk driver ploughed into the roadblock they were manning to pay his respects to the families of the slain victims.

Accompanied by Michael Sun‚ a member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety‚ and JMPD Chief David Tembe‚ the mayor said it was sad that these officers had died in such a manner.

“Sun and I are devastated that the city has lost more JMPD officers in such a manner. It is believed that the driver who caused the accident was drunk. Over the course of the past weekend alone‚ JMPD arrested 308 drunk drivers in Johannesburg‚" Mashaba said.

The two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were fatally injured on Monday evening after a motorist lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.

The driver was arrested and taken to Sandton police station‚ after blood samples were taken. The two officers were declared dead at the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics.