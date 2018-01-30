The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) will not block Indian and white-owned undertakers from working in townships.

But they will not back down from a "request for these businesses to give us space to service our own people”.

Last month Nafupa-SA issued a statement calling for a ban on Indian and white-owned undertakers from operating in townships from Thursday‚ February 1‚ and urged township residents to cash out funeral policies with those companies.

But on Tuesday‚ the association's president Muzi Hlengwa backed down‚ saying they will not intimidate Indian and white-owned funeral parlours.

"We are asking for space to work for our people. There is no need to fear what we are asking for. Don’t misinterpret what we are saying‚" he said.