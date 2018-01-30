A KwaZulu-Natal principal has been suspended after he was allegedly found in possession of laptops and stationery‚ stolen from a neighbouring school.

The provincial education department on Tuesday said the principal of the school in the Harry Gwala district was arrested in Boston in the Midlands.

"The stolen goods‚ which include laptops and office stationery‚ were allegedly stolen from Mthintanyoni Primary School‚ which is nearby the school where the alleged offender is a principal‚" the department said in a statement.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana said his department had "no tolerance for such diabolical and despicable conduct."

"We were outraged and shocked to hear that one of our principals broke into another school and stole office equipment. We did not hesitate to suspend this principal as this is the worst case of unprofessionalism and criminality. To this end‚ we like to impress on all our employees to conduct themselves professionally and exemplary at all times‚" he said.