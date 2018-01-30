Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is not taking the temperate approach of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga towards the implementation of English language streams at Afrikaans schools.

"Our legal team met with the National Department of Basic Education yesterday to look at the Overvaal case. We have taken a decision to approach the Constitutional Court directly. We are also filing our appeal this Friday. We believe we have good grounds to appeal this matter‚" he said on Tuesday.

At the weekend‚ Motshekga took a practical stance‚ urging those demanding the immediate enrollment of black and English speaking pupils to calmly discuss the matter. She also emphasised the need to deal with issues raised by the North Gauteng High Court.