South Africa

Mbalula's twitter habit gets him into trouble again

30 January 2018 - 15:05 By Timeslive
Fikile Mbalula
Fikile Mbalula
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has caused many contretemps on Twitter‚ but now he has been served with a 24-hour warning over his handling of a cop matter.

"We are giving Minister Mbalula 24 hours to retract this statement as it defames our members‚" the union said.

"We have always called upon the Minister to stop his irresponsible statements . . . His continued irresponsible statements are causing a lot of harm within the police service. As a responsible union‚ we will never allow a situation where our dedicated and committed senior officers are humiliated by a minister who is overlapping in his job‚" said SAPU.

The minister visited Mogale City on the West Rand on Wednesday‚ showcasing the demolition of a dilapidated building he said had been used by criminals. Community members of Krugersdorp‚ Kagiso and Munsieville have been demonstrating against alleged drug dens and brothels.

SAPU said it was committed to working with police management to root out crime. "Whilst committed to that just (cause)‚ we will not compromise the dignity of our members."

READ MORE

New Crime Intelligence head and Hawks head will be appointed soon: Mbalula

Police minister Fikile Mbalula says new heads of the police Crime Intelligence division and the Hawks will be appointed soon.
News
1 day ago

Mbalula says police taking a hard line to wipe out drug dens

Police have dealt a hammer blow to a narcotics syndicate in Phoenix‚ with the arrest of two men described as “drug kingpins” on Thursday.
Politics
4 days ago

Mbalula fired up by arrest of Eastern Cape drug lords

In one of the biggest drug trafficking cartel busts in the Eastern Cape‚ the Hawks‚ SAPS and the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) have arrested five ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Winnie out of hospital South Africa
  2. It’s official: Chris Maroleng is the new COO of the SABC South Africa
  3. Life Esidimeni: Deadly NGO paid R1-million South Africa
  4. City of Joburg to investigate if its truck was used for illegal electricity ... South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X