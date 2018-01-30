South Africa

Police look for school girl seen kissing former Reiger Park principal

30 January 2018 - 13:05 By Naledi Shange
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A school girl at the centre of a sex scandal at a Gauteng school might have left the institution several years ago‚ police said on Tuesday.

An image showing the schoolgirl kissing the former principal of Reiger Park NR 2 High School has been widely distributed on social media.

Lieutenant-Colonel Heila Niemand said investigators had reason to believe the picture was taken around three years ago when the girl was a Grade 12 pupil at the school.

Niemand said police were still working on verifying whether she was below the age of 18 when the incident happened. If so‚ the principal‚ who left his job two weeks ago‚ would be charged with numerous counts‚ including manufacturing child pornography.

The principal submitted his resignation in October and left on January 15‚ allegedly after videos and pictures of himself with a learner‚ teachers and other school employees in compromising positions were leaked on social media.

"No criminal charges have been formulated as yet. We are still trying to identify the victims... Investigations are still at an early stage‚" Niemand said.

Psychologists from Child Line and the Teddy Bear clinic have been at the Boksburg school since Monday‚ trying to identify whether there were any other students who allegedly fell prey to the principal who had been at the school for 15 years.

By Tuesday‚ none had come forward. But at least three other teachers have been implicated in the sex scandal.

"All the implicated teachers have been removed from the school and all the officials depicted in the videos have been withdrawn and will report to the district‚" said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

His spokesman Steve Mabona told TimesLIVE that the teachers had admitted that they consented to performing sexual acts with the principal on school premises.

However‚ Lesufi highlighted that the food handlers who were also implicated "were among the victims".

Meanwhile‚ the department of education was still liaising with its lawyers to change the principal's resignation to a dismissal.

READ MORE

'Sex video' principal must be banned: education department

The Gauteng education department will on Monday formally ask the country's professional body for teachers to strike off the roll a principal ...
News
1 day ago

Social workers visit Reiger Park school rocked by sex scandal

Social workers were on Monday visiting the Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg‚ which has been rocked by an alleged sex scandal.
News
1 day ago

Children find body of dead child

A seven-year-old girl was found dead on Monday afternoon by a group of children at a residence in Reiger Park in Boksburg on Johannesburg’s East Rand.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Arrest made in Durban headless corpse case South Africa
  2. Joburg mayor to visit families of JMPD officers killed at roadblock South Africa
  3. Police look for school girl seen kissing former Reiger Park principal South Africa
  4. African dinosaur find hailed as 'holy grail' Sci-Tech
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X