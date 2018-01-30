South Africa

Winnie out of hospital

30 January 2018 - 16:33 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. File photo
Image: James Oatway/Sunday Times

After being admitted to Johannesburg’s Milpark hospital 10 days ago‚ political stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela has been discharged.

Her family said in a statement on Tuesday they were “delighted that she has now been discharged from hospital”.

“I’m pleased to be going back home where I’ll be able to rest and fully recuperate from the short illness. The doctors and nurses who looked after me were wonderful” said Madikizela Mandela.

She was been admitted to Milpark on the January 20 with a kidney infection and also suffering from exhaustion.

The 81-year-old had complained of a "loss of appetite" and that "one of her legs was painful" before admission.

