South Africa

Eight-year-old Durban girl hangs herself

31 January 2018 - 12:23 By Suthentira Govender
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag)‚ hanging is the most frequently employed method of suicide among youngsters in South Africa‚ followed by shooting‚ gassing and burning.
Image: Atiwat Pitarriyanan /www.123rf.com

An eight-year-old girl who hanged herself at a children’s home in Durban on Sunday was a "very troubled child".

Her lifeless body was found at the Bhai Rambharos Home for Children in Chatsworth‚ south of the city. The facility is part of the Aryan Benevolent Home‚ which receives partial state funding.

KwaZulu-Natal social development department spokesman Ncumisa Ndelu said: "We are deeply saddened by it. The little girl was in the middle of receiving psychological treatment because she was a very troubled child‚ her death is really tragic."

"Risk factors for suicide among the young include the presence of mental illness – especially depression‚ conduct disorder‚ alcohol and drug abuse; previous suicide attempts; and the availability of firearms in the home. In South Africa 60% of people who commit suicide are depressed‚" said Sadag.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said an inquest was being conducted.

"SAPS Chatsworth responded to a suicide at the Aryan Benevolent Home in Arena Park‚ Chatsworth. According to reports‚ it is alleged that an eight-year-old child committed suicide by hanging herself. SAPS Chatsworth is investigating an inquest docket‚" Mbhele said.

Aryan Benevolent Home spokesman Nirode Bramdaw said the matter had been handed over to the police and the department for investigation.

"At this stage none of us are able to comment on this tragic event‚ save to say that this is the first loss of life in our children’s home since the establishment of the ABH in 1921."

