86-year-old still in ICU seven days after farm robbery beating

An 86-year-old man is still fighting for his life in ICU seven days after a violent robbery in which a couple were burnt with a hot laundry iron on a farm outside of Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Piet Els‚ 86‚ and Rikkie Alsemgeest‚ 66‚ were beaten with steel pipes and burnt after being woken in the early hours of the morning by four men.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said on Wednesday that a 25-year-old suspect had been arrested and was expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“The suspect was arrested on Monday at 6pm …. Jewellery that allegedly belonged to the couple was found in his possession‚” said Kock.