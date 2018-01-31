South Africa

Eskom's Koko suspended - but vows to fight

31 January 2018 - 21:15 By Matthew Savides and Neo Goba
Matshela Koko has been served with new charges. File photo
Matshela Koko has been served with new charges. File photo
Image: Esa Alexander

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has again been suspended by the power utility.

While details were still emerging on Wednesday night, Koko took to Twitter to announce that new - as yet unspecified - charges had been brought against him.

"I have been served with new charges," he said on his @koko_matshela account at 8.20pm. "I welcome these developments and once again look forward to clearing my name in a tribunal."

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe simply said "confirmed" when sent a screenshot of Koko's tweet. He did not answer questions seeking clarity on the nature of the new charges.

TimesLIVE understands that the suspension is over claims that Koko lied to parliament.

The latest move comes a week after Koko turned to the Labour Court to fight an attempt by Eskom management to terminate his services over R1-billion in contracts awarded to his stepdaughter's company. He denied wrongdoing and claimed he was not aware and had no influence on the awarding of the tenders. An internal disciplinary hearing found him not guilty.

READ MORE

Koko fights bid by Eskom to axe him

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has turned to the Labour Court to fight an attempt by Eskom management to terminate his services over R1 ...
News
5 days ago

Eskom executive axed over Koko tender allegations

While Eskom executive Matshela Koko is adamant he will not resign over R600 million in contracts awarded to his daughter’s company‚ the state power ...
News
5 days ago

‘I have been caught in the crossfire' - Matshela Koko

Eskom’s head of generation‚ Matshela Koko‚ was the second senior executive in as many days to protest his innocence in Parliament of any involvement ...
Politics
7 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Zuma meets NPA deadline for fraud and corruption representations South Africa
  2. BREAKING | Eskom's Koko suspended - but vows to fight South Africa
  3. Day Zero will not close schools‚ Zille promises South Africa
  4. Makhura's claims of Esidimeni ignorance hard to believe‚ says DA South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X