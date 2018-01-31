South Africa

Call to halt bottled water price hikes

31 January 2018 - 11:12 By Timeslive
Bottled water. File photo.
Bottled water. File photo.
Image: Steven Depolo (Flickr)

Government and the National Consumer Commission are being urged to rein in unscrupulous traders who are hiking the price of bottled water to cash in on the drought crisis in Cape Town.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade and industry said it would write to the minister of trade and industry and the commission to seek intervention because consumers‚ especially the poor‚ were being exploited.

“In principle we are asking for intervention so that something can be done to make sure the regular price of bottled water is not increased without any regard to the pockets of consumers‚ especially the most vulnerable‚” said Adrian Williams of the African National Congress.

Members of the committee agreed‚ saying something had to be done.

Ghaleb Cachalia from the Democratic Alliance said: “Measures should be developed to prevent the poor bearing the brunt of such unfair trading.”

Committee chair Joanmariae Fubbs said in a statement on Tuesday: “The current increase in the price of bottled water being charged by some unscrupulous entrepreneurs amounts to exploitation of the poor and vulnerable and does not reflect the spirit of the Constitution.”

READ MORE

How you can be sure water is safe to drink after Day Zero

WWF SA answers some of the most common questions about safe water as Cape Town counts down to April 16.
News
3 hours ago

Fight in water queue forces Cape Town to crack down

Guards are being posted at a popular Cape Town spring after an outbreak of fisticuffs.
News
4 hours ago

Day Zero for Cape Town pushed back a few days

DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Tuesday that Day Zero for the drought-stricken City of Cape Town has been pushed back to April 16.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Victory in fight against partner abuse as man gets two life jail terms South Africa
  2. Hospital group sounds alarm as crooks revive job scam South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kempton Park man shot during hijacking South Africa
  4. Explainer | How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X