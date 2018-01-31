Capitec Bank chief executive officer Gerrie Fourie has fired back at the Viceroy Research Group‚ accusing it of being one-sided and having a profit motive behind its latest report.

This follows after Viceroy‚ a US-based fund manager that identified failings in the financial management of the Steinhoff group‚ accused Capitec of‚ effectively‚ being a loan shark and claiming that its model is not sound.

"What we are actually stating is that there are a lot of facts and figures that they are mentioning that we don’t understand and we disagree with‚" said Fourie‚ speaking on Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show on Radio 702 on Tuesday evening. "They say our capital advance is overstated with R2.5-billion to R3-billion [and] if we do a full recon we don't get to their numbers. So we are struggling to understand their numbers."

Fourie added: "We have a very open and transparent relationship with media and there's always two sides of the story. We believe they published a one-sided story without consulting with us or getting the facts and figures from our side or understanding our financials better.”

In their report‚ Viceroy said it believes that Capitec was "approving loans to delinquent customers" in order to assist them in repaying existing loans‚ and "engaging in reckless lending practices".