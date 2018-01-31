The City of Johannesburg was able to save almost R500-million through austerity measures in the 2016/17 financial year and at the same time reduce unauthorised expenditure.

On Wednesday‚ the Auditor-General’s report on the city’s finances was tabled before council for adoption.

The AG report showed that the city spent its R56-billion budget for its financial year under the Democratic Alliance administration.

The city was able to maintain an unqualified opinion and improve its revenue by 4%.

Austerity measures adopted by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba paid off as the city saved R487.7-million by reducing self-promoting advertising‚ marketing‚ domestic and international travel‚ consulting and professional fees‚ and conferences and seminars.

“These savings continued into the 2017/18 financial year and will be redirected into critical service delivery areas such as maintenance of traffic lights and street lights‚ repairing potholes‚ informal settlement upgrading‚ and the capacitation of key City departments such as development planning and the valuations unit.

“This has put to an end the ANC’s culture of spending limited resources on luxuries while only 38% of residents in informal settlements in the City had access to basic sanitation services‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

The city achieved a surplus of R2.1-billion and closed the year with cash and cash equivalents of R3.1-billion.