Cloak and dagger stuff as Buti Manamela hosts NSFAS meeting at secret Durban location

Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela met with Durban University of Technology student leaders and management at a secret location on Tuesday to clarify issues regarding free higher education.

Manamela was accompanied by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) head Steven Zwane.

Registration at DUT has been delayed by an indefinite staff strike over wage increases. The closed-door meeting was initially set to take place on campus but has to moved to a "safe haven" because of the staff strike.

Manamela also met with unions to hear their concerns about the impasse following the meeting with students and management.

NSFAS will be granting bursaries instead of loans to undergraduate students this year in line with government’s new fee policy.

President Jacob Zuma announced on December 16 that government would be phasing in “fully subsidised free higher education and training for poor and working class South Africans”‚ over a five-year period.