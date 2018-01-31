South Africa

Court to deliver judgment on death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere

31 January 2018 - 08:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The late Simba Mhere.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court will on Wednesday deliver judgment in the case against a man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere.

Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

Preshalin Naidoo faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide for the pair’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has argued that a mechanical failure had caused the accident. He also denied that he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.

Mhere rose to fame when he won a presenter search competition in 2010‚ landing him a job on the lifestyle television programme.

