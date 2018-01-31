Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has made a commitment that government schools in her province will not shut down come Day Zero.

“Whatever happens‚ we intend to keep schools open - and we intend to keep schools open with water‚’’ Zille told educators and principals from about 1000 schools on Wednesday.

She hosted the briefing in a packed hall at the Western Cape Sports School.

This comes in the wake of criticism from teachers’ union SADTU‚ which blasted Zille and her government for leaving schools “in the dark” over strategies to ensure that schools are not crippled come mid-April‚ the current estimate for Day Zero - when dam levels are expected to drop to 13.5%.

Zille said every school must have a water emergency plan and assured stakeholders that officials will be available to assist in drawing up their strategies.