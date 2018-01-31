Mbusi Khumalo – linked to the murder‚ decapitation and dismembering of a woman in a Glenwood park – appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The grim find was made by a passerby on Wednesday last week in the Pigeon Valley Park. The woman had been decapitated‚ and her breasts‚ genitals and several fingers removed.

The victim has yet to be indentified. Police reported that Khumalo‚ 32‚ was arrested on Monday after they were assisted by members of the community.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the during a “thorough interrogation” the man divulged information which aided in the discovery of the woman’s head and other body parts.

Khumalo was remanded in custody for seven days to allow for further investigation and will appear in court again next week.