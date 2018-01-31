South Africa

Emotions run high as court recounts evidence in Simba Mhere case

31 January 2018 - 12:01 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Simba Mhere's parents Angela and Joseph seated next to family members and friends of Preshalin Naidoo,the man accused of causing Simba's death.
Simba Mhere's parents Angela and Joseph seated next to family members and friends of Preshalin Naidoo,the man accused of causing Simba's death.
Image: Nomahlubi Jordaan

Emotions ran high on Wednesday as the Randburg Magistrate's Court delivered judgment in the case against the man who allegedly caused the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere.

As Magistrate David Mahango recounted evidence led in court throughout the trial‚ Mhere's sister Valerie could be seen crying. Her mother‚ Angela‚ looked down with her eyes closed.

On the other side of the packed courtroom‚ the mother of Preshalin Naidoo‚ the man accused of causing Mhere's death‚ also wept while listening to Mahango reading her son's evidence.

Naidoo has pleaded not guilty to counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving. He has argued that a mechanical failure had caused the accident. He denied he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.

This is despite witnesses' evidence that Naidoo smelt of alcohol and that his mother was seen removing a bottle of vodka from his car at the scene.

Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

Judgment continues.

READ MORE

Court to deliver judgment on death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court will on Wednesday deliver judgment in the case against a man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter ...
News
4 hours ago

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on new production company: I want to make Simba proud

Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee has registered a production company named after his best friend, Simba Mhere, who died in a car accident ...
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Victory in fight against partner abuse as man gets two life jail terms South Africa
  2. Hospital group sounds alarm as crooks revive job scam South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kempton Park man shot during hijacking South Africa
  4. Explainer | How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X