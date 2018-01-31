As the Life Esidimeni hearings come to a close‚ Justice Dikgang Moseneke has thanked the Gauteng government for organising them and reminded the premier he will be paying out to victims' families.

Wednesday is the final day of witnesses' testimony after more than ten weeks of hearings.

The health ombudsman‚ Malegapuru Makgoba‚ who first investigated the deaths‚ suggested the hearings be held to give closure to the families who lost loved ones.

Premier David Makhura spearheaded the hearings and frequently met with the families as the process unfolded‚ said Moseneke.

The premier's office paid for the hearings‚ with R13-million set down for three weeks in October‚ but the hearings took far longer‚ stretching into December and going on for about two weeks in January.