South Africa

Eskom CIO Sean Maritz placed on permanent suspension

31 January 2018 - 13:06 By Kyle Cowan
Eskom's Chief Information Officer‚ Sean Maritz.
Eskom's Chief Information Officer‚ Sean Maritz.
Image: SUPPLIED

State-owned power utility Eskom has announced that chief information officer Sean Maritz has been placed on permanent suspension.

“Eskom's Chief Information Officer‚ Sean Maritz‚ has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of impropriety‚” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Twitter.

“He was placed on temporary suspension last Friday‚ which has now been converted into a permanent suspension.”

Maritz was placed on temporary suspension on Friday and had until close of business on Tuesday to submit reasons why he should not be suspended fully.

Maritz was acting CEO of the parastatal until the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe earlier this month.

Before he was removed‚ Maritz wrote a letter to global consultancy McKinsey‚ which stated that its R1.6-billion contract with Eskom for a turnaround strategy plan was indeed lawful‚ despite revelations that the contract was invalid. Of the total amount‚ R595-million was paid to Gupta-linked Trillian.

READ MORE

Eskom's Koko back at his desk on Monday after 'sham hearing'

Former acting CEO of Eskom Matshela Koko will be back at work on Monday January 8 in the role of head of generation‚ according to Eskom spokesman ...
News
28 days ago

Eskom board must explain R400m 'sourcing fee'

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has demanded an explanation from Eskom’s board for an agreement signed by acting chief executive Sean Maritz ...
Politics
12 days ago

Eskom managers plead with Ramaphosa to intervene

Senior Eskom management have written to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading with him to take urgent action to replace the board and install a ...
Politics
11 days ago

I did not accept the job lightly‚ says new Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza

The new Eskom board chairman Jabu Mabuza says he was humbled to receive a call asking if he would be willing to take on the job as head of the power ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng health department is corrupt and broke South Africa
  2. Pilots mourn hiker stabbed on mountain South Africa
  3. Three injured in shooting incident at DUT protest South Africa
  4. Brian Molefe appeals 'pay back the money' court ruling South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X