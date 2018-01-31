South Africa

Explainer | How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm

31 January 2018 - 12:30 By Timeslive

Estina‚ the company that ran the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Farm Project, had only R9‚000 in its bank account before the first payment of R34-million was deposited into it by the Free State department of agriculture.

TimesLIVE journalist Kyle Cowan explains how the dairy farm was 'looted'.

