Explainer | How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm
31 January 2018 - 12:30
Estina‚ the company that ran the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Farm Project, had only R9‚000 in its bank account before the first payment of R34-million was deposited into it by the Free State department of agriculture.
TimesLIVE journalist Kyle Cowan explains how the dairy farm was 'looted'.
