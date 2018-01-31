Gauteng health department is corrupt and broke

The Gauteng Health department is mired in corruption and what Premier of Gauteng David Makhura calls "scams". It is also broke. These allegations emerged at the Life Esidimeni hearings.

Makhura was testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ which aim to find closure for families who lost loved ones when 143-mentally ill patients died.

Life Esidimeni homes looked after severely mentally ill patients for the department of health for 36 years‚ until the contract with the service provider was ended in September 2015.

Senior officials such as former MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu testified the Life Esidimeni contract was terminated due to a lack of money.

But other officials such as Makhura contradicted this saying there was money for Esidimeni's services and mental health patients. Makhura‚ however said one problem with the department of health was that billions were "syphoned off" due to corruption.