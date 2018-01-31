A recruitment scam has reared its ugly head again for the country’s largest private hospital owner.

Positions at Mediclinic Southern Africa for nurses‚ security guards‚ porters‚ emergency care technicians and administrators have reappeared on social media platforms just as they did in January 2016.

Tertia Kruger‚ speaking on behalf of the hospital group on Wednesday‚ said the adverts were “enticing applicants to follow an unusual application process”.

She said the modus operandi of such scams included “the solicitation of money through informal channels such as money market counters to cellular telephone numbers as part of the application or training process”.

Mediclinic “would never require a job applicant to make a payment as part of the application process”‚ she said.

The hospital group urged anyone seeking employment at Mediclinic South Africa to visit its website‚ where legitimate opportunities were detailed‚ or to call the Mediclinic careers centre to verify any advert they had seen online.

Telltale signs that an advert might be a scam included a request for money or bank details from the applicant‚ the listing of cellphone contact details as “landlines are out of order” and an application process with no interview.