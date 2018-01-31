How to avoid 'bucket back' in the water crisis

Even if you are a glass half-full person‚ one of the tricks to coping with Cape Town’s water crisis is to keep your bucket half-empty.

Unless you are used to lifting weight‚ the risk of back injury is high with full buckets.

Physiotherapists across Cape Town say they are treating patients who have hurt their backs lifting and carrying buckets and other containers of grey water around the house.

Cheryl Moolman‚ who works mostly with back problems‚ has seen numerous patients in Constantia who have pain from lifting and carrying bigger loads than they are accustomed to.