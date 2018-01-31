South Africa

Man critical after elevator shaft fall at Magistrate's Court

31 January 2018 - 10:02 By Timeslive
Hospital/Emergency centre. File photo.
Hospital/Emergency centre. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A man was seriously injured when he fell two floors down an elevator shaft at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town.

The 40-year-old man was found lying at the bottom of the lift shaft on Tuesday afternoon.

“Paramedics climbed down with the ladder which was bolted on the wall. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found the man to be in a critical condition‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“With the help of Fire and Rescue as well as Metro EMS‚ ER24 managed to get the patient into the ambulance and transported him‚ with a police escort‚ to Groote Schuur hospital for further medical care.”

