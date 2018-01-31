South Africa

Murder and rape accused refuses bail in fear for his life

31 January 2018 - 12:02 By Jeff Wicks
Gavel on the auction block. File photo.
Gavel on the auction block. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The man accused of the rape and murder of 107-year-old Zinhle Maphumulo at the weekend made a brief appearance in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The man‚ who cannot be named until he has tendered a plea‚ will be held in custody. It is understood that the man had been seen running from the woman’s home in Mpophomeni after the attack‚ and later handed himself over to police.

While a group of angry community members sang and chanted outside the rural KwaZulu-Natal courtroom‚ the 39-year-old man was led into the dock.

He told the court that he had no interest in applying for bail as he feared for his life “because of what is outside”. He was held in custody and will return to court on February 9.

It is understood that members of the community‚ angered by the murder‚ had clashed with police in the township in the wake of the incident.

READ MORE

107-year-old KZN woman murdered in her home

A 107-year-old woman was killed when she was attacked by a man in her home in Mpophomeni near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.
News
19 hours ago

Man to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter

A 53-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape.
News
3 days ago

Alleged 'mastermind' in Mooinooi murder still doesn't know why he's in custody

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of a couple from Mooinooi in North West on Thursday again claimed that he had no idea why he was in custody.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Victory in fight against partner abuse as man gets two life jail terms South Africa
  2. Hospital group sounds alarm as crooks revive job scam South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kempton Park man shot during hijacking South Africa
  4. Explainer | How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X