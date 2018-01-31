Senior Pikitup official arrested for allegedly stealing laptop

A senior Pikitup official has been arrested after allegedly being caught on CCTV footage stealing a laptop owned by the City of Johannesburg.

News of the arrest comes on the heels of an announcement by Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba earlier on Wednesday that the city had paid R6-million for 500 desktop computers that were ordered by the group information communication technology department in 2014 but never delivered.

Mashaba said the official was arrested by police and would appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“Last week Friday‚ Pikitup‚ the City’s waste management company‚ held its executive committee meeting which was concluded approximately 1pm. Later that afternoon‚ an official from the MD’s office noticed that the laptop from the boardroom was missing and alerted the MD; security personnel were subsequently notified.

“The Pikitup security personnel then reviewed the CCTV footage which showed the official sneaking into the boardroom around 2pm and removing the laptop and its charger which was on the boardroom table‚” Mashaba said in a statement.