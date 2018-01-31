Shots fired at airport during attempted robbery
31 January 2018 - 11:48
An attempted armed robbery took place at Bloemfontein's Bram Fischer International Airport this morning‚ the Airports Company South Africa confirmed on Wednesday.
Three men with "a bag of money" were scene fleeing the scene in a white Audi after being involved in a shootout with the police in front of the main entrance‚ according to eyewitness accounts quoted by local radio station OFM.
The airports company said the incident took place at about 9am outside the airport’s terminal building.
It confirmed shots were fired.
Police are investigating and are looking into reports that a second vehicle was also involved.
Free State Police spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele. #BramFischerAirportShooting pic.twitter.com/7XLkLGcJhx— Olebogeng Motse (@kerotsevic) January 31, 2018
