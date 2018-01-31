South Africa

Still no answers as Esidimeni hearings enter final day

31 January 2018 - 08:07 By Katharine Child
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is leading the hearings into the Life Esidimeni deaths.
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is leading the hearings into the Life Esidimeni deaths.
Image: Alon Skuy

As the Life Esidimeni hearings wrap up on Wednesday‚ the motive for the tragedy is still unclear.

"Apologising doesn't mean a lot if there is no truth. At the end of my testimony‚ families will come closer to the truth‚" he said.

Life Esidimeni: Deadly NGO paid R1-million

Precious Angels‚ the most deadly NGO in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ received R1-million from the Gauteng department of health.
News
17 hours ago

But while witnesses have explained what happened‚ they haven't said why.

Creecy also apologised that the tragedy happened under her watch as Finance MEC. She said it was a "series of events that filled her with shame".

But she doesn't know why they occurred.

Qedani Mahlangu's mental health budget claim shot down

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's claim that the Life Esidimeni contract was ended to save money was dismantled on Tuesday.
News
19 hours ago

Disability grant still collected for some of Esidimeni's missing patients

Disability grants are still being collected for some of the 62 former Life Esidimeni patients who are missing‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

'It was the worst week of my life': Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni hearings

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has described her appearance before the Life Esidimeni hearings last week as “the worst week of my life”.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga government official walks away from dramatic crash South Africa
  2. Still no answers as Esidimeni hearings enter final day South Africa
  3. Court to deliver judgment on death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere South Africa
  4. I'm not a quitter, says UK's May as leadership questions stack up World
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X