South Africa

Trial of former school counsellor accused of rape and sexual assault begins

31 January 2018 - 17:19 By Jeff Wicks
Primary school counsellor Darren Goddard, sits in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. He is facing sexual assault and rape charges.
Primary school counsellor Darren Goddard, sits in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. He is facing sexual assault and rape charges.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The trial of former school counsellor Darren Goddard - who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting several young boys in 2016 - began in earnest in the Pietermaritzburg High court on Wednesday.

Goddard has been charged with seven counts of rape‚ six of sexual assault and two counts relating to child pornography. His alleged victims were aged between 5 and 12-years-old and had been referred to him while he was working at the school.

He pled not guilty to all the charges on Wednesday‚ with the state calling their first witness relating to the child pornography charges.

Judge Kate Pillay ordered that all those not directly involved in the trial leave the courtroom as sensitive images were to be displayed in the leading of evidence.

According to the indictment‚ Goddard was to have accessed and kept thousands of images of nude children‚ which were pornographic in nature‚ on laptop computers and other storage devices.

He has denied accessing or being in possession of the illicit images.

In his plea statement‚ he said that one of the laptops which was seized had been in the possession of a woman and he had not had access to it for several years.

He went further‚ denying that he had ever used his work laptop for child pornography. Goddard said that a forensic analysis of the images and computers will reveal that the images were downloaded when he did not have access to the computers.

The trial continues on Thursday.

READ MORE

US Cardinal Law, forced to quit over sex abuse scandal, dies aged 86

US Cardinal Bernard Law, a once-influential church figure forced to resign after allegedly covering up for paedophile priests in one of the biggest ...
News
1 month ago

FBI offers R120‚000 reward for arrest of alleged child molester and rapist

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has re-launched a global manhunt for an alleged child molester and rapist it believes may be in South ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Makhura's claims of Esidimeni ignorance hard to believe‚ says DA South Africa
  2. Day Zero will not close schools‚ Zille promises South Africa
  3. City of Joburg saves R500m through austerity measures South Africa
  4. Figure for deaths in Esidimeni tragedy may be higher South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X