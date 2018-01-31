WATCH | Kempton Park man shot during hijacking

A man was shot during an attempted hijacking outside his Kempton Park home last Thursday.

CCTV footage shows two men approach the driver of the white Volkswagen, which was parked in front of a closed gate in Norkem Park.

According to the Kempton Express, the man was shot and wounded on his lower body during the ensuing struggle.

He is shortly afterward seen running away, clutching his wound as the perpetrators drive off with the vehicle. The man was taken to hospital.

Norkem Park police confirmed that the car was later found in Tembisa. No arrests have been made.