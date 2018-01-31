South Africa

WATCH | Kempton Park man shot during hijacking

WARNING | Graphic content not for sensitive viewers

31 January 2018 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE

A man from Norkem Park in Kempton Park was shot during a hijacking on Thursday 25 January 2018.

A man was shot during an attempted hijacking outside his Kempton Park home last Thursday.

CCTV footage shows two men approach the driver of the white Volkswagen, which was parked in front of a closed gate in Norkem Park.

According to the Kempton Express, the man was shot and wounded on his lower body during the ensuing struggle.

He is shortly afterward seen running away, clutching his wound as the perpetrators drive off with the vehicle. The man was taken to hospital.

Norkem Park police confirmed that the car was later found in Tembisa. No arrests have been made.

Most read

  1. Victory in fight against partner abuse as man gets two life jail terms South Africa
  2. Hospital group sounds alarm as crooks revive job scam South Africa
  3. WATCH | Kempton Park man shot during hijacking South Africa
  4. Explainer | How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X