South Africa

Zuma meets NPA deadline for fraud and corruption representations

31 January 2018 - 21:55 By Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night made representations to the NPA on why he shouldn't face fraud and corruption charges - meeting his deadline by less than 3 hours. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Less than three hours before deadline, President Jacob Zuma filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not be prosecuted on fraud and corruption charges.

The NPA said that the representations came in just after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Zuma had originally been given until November last year to file the representations, but Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams extended this until the end of January 2018 – effectively midnight on Wednesday.

