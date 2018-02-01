As Cape Town officials scoured the city on Thursday to ensure residents were meeting new‚ strict water-use quotas‚ they came a worrying find – a spring was being diverted to fill a water container which was then sold to consumers.

On Thursday‚ Level 6b water restrictions came to place in the drought-ravaged municipality. It means that residents are now required to use less than 50l of water a day – this to conserve as much as possible to ensure that Day Zero is pushed back or entirely avoided.

Wayne Dyson‚ the city’s chief law enforcement officer‚ said in a statement on Thursday: “In the Noordhoek area‚ officers came across a spring where the water had been diverted to fill a 2500 litre container. This is apparently sold for between R1600 and R2500.”

The case was handed over to the Provincial Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Directorate for further investigation.