The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) has launched an inquiry into access to burial land and ancestral graves.

Multiple complaints about the denial of right of access to graves‚ especially on farms and private property‚ lack of municipal land for burial and the violation of people’s beliefs have prompted the investigation‚ commissioner Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva told reporters in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said that complainants strongly argued that “for them‚ cemeteries are more than just a burial places. Consequently‚ the deceased person’s bones and sanctified burial place becomes very important‚ and therefore should not be disturbed by anyone.”

The eThekwini municipality was a key focus of the discussion.