Donate your memorabilia to improve Sharpeville commemoration

01 February 2018 - 13:26 By Staff Reporter
Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

To revitalise the Sharpeville Monument and preserve the significance of its past‚ Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko‚ said on Thursday she will soon announce plans to improve the monument in support of the liberation history of Sedibeng (the Vaal).

The MEC also appealed to people to contribute items of clothing‚ placards‚ photos and all objects carried or worn during the march on 21 March 1960 as well as other Vaal uprisings to the monument team.

Mazibuko will also visit the Sharpeville Monument with a delegation for a clean-up campaign.

“The story of the Sharpeville massacre was the beginning of the end of an era‚ an important turning point in the defeat of apartheid‚” the MEC said.

“To ensure that we don’t lose the significance of this day and other Vaal uprisings‚ we’d like to make a humble call to the people of the Sedibeng and everywhere else‚ with artefacts or relevant historical material related to the Vaal uprisings and the Sharpeville massacre (in their possession)‚ to please donate them to the monument”.

These should be delivered to or dropped off at the Sharpeville Monument between February 2-March 2 for verification and display or installation in time for the 2018 Human Rights Day commemoration.

The MEC will visit Sharpeville tomorrow.

