The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock will be applying for bail in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday‚ said police.

This would be Albert Pretorius's second court appearance since his arrest on Monday.

The 42-year-old first appeared in court on Wednesday‚ said Captain Granville Meyer.

"He is facing charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol‚" Meyer said.

While Pretorius applies for bail‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be holding a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service for their late colleagues‚ Winnie Mokgolo and Sophie Ngoasheng.

JMPD Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE that empty alcohol bottles had been found in Pretorius's vehicle following the accident.

"There were gin bottles and Smirnoff Spin empty bottles inside the car. The officer who was recording the accident said he couldn't count the number of bottles‚" said Minnaar.

It was believed that Pretorius had lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.

He was arrested and taken to Sandton police station after blood samples were taken. The two officers were declared dead at the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics.

It is understood that two other female officers had also sustained serious injuries‚ along with the driver of a double cab and two passengers from a Porsche and BMW. They were taken to hospital by emergency services.