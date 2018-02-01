Gauteng residents were urged on Thursday not to jeopardise their own water supply by sending truck-loads of donated water to the drought-stricken Western Cape.

The department of water and sanitation cautioned that as much as the situation was dire‚ it had not reached a crisis.

“The situation in Cape Town‚ although dire‚ is not in a place really where we need to be cutting water from all over the country towards it‚” said department spokesman Sputnik Ratau.

Donated water is being sent to Cape Town as the city prepares for a possible Day Zero – when residents will have to queue to collect water.

“We must remember‚ the drought is not Western Cape specific. Even as a country we are not out of the drought yet. So we really want to start looking at whether we should be impacting on other water systems. We need to be cautious‚” he said.