No one is exempt from harm in the war for Cape Town's nightclubs‚ not even alleged gang boss Mark Lifman.

But unlike many victims of the alleged extortion racket which has spread across their turf through fear and terror in the city over the past two years‚ Lifman spoke out. He opened a case against suspected extortioner Jacques Cronje claiming that he “injured‚ insulted‚ or impaired” Lifman’s dignity by calling him a paedophile.

This was according to Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ the investigating officer in the case against a group of five men accused of extorting the Grand Cafe in Seapoint. The officer testified in the Cape Town Magistrates court during the group’s bail hearing on Thursday.