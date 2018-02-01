Racial tensions are understood to be at the heart of a viral video of a brawl outside a Hillcrest bar‚ west of Durban‚ on Tuesday night.

A 25-second video clip that has gone viral shows two men in a heated exchange of words before one – seemingly unprovoked – strikes his unsuspecting opponent with his elbow.

The aggressor‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that he had feared for his safety.

“I heard one of his friends say‚ ‘Ya‚ we’ll stab them‚’ and I had been stabbed before and I wanted to leave the whole thing. I was outnumbered and I heard them talk about stabbing me‚” he said.