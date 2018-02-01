She had never seen the man in the area before this‚ neither had she bothered to ask why he was loitering close to her home‚ Anna's nephew‚ Simon‚ told TimesLIVE.

"I was told that this person would stand facing the door of the house‚" Simon said.

Now the family is wondering whether the same man could have been involved in the kidnapping of the little girl and her one-year-old nephew.

In the early hours of Sunday morning‚ the 50-year-old Anna woke up to the sound of glass shattering. She went to check and found that the one window which did not have burglar bars had been broken and‚ before she knew it‚ there were three men inside her house.

"I tried to scream and ask for help but they came in and pointed a gun at me. I ran back into my room and tried to close the door but they shoved it and overpowered me‚" Anna said.

One of the attackers pointed a gun at her and covered her mouth while the other headed to the bed and grabbed Gabisile‚ who is a twin.

Gabisile had been sleeping on her bed while her twin sister‚ Khanyisile‚ slept in another room with another of Anna's grandchildren.

"I'm not sure whether she was still asleep at the time [she was taken] because the light was still off‚" Anna told TimesLIVE. "But she didn't scream or cry."

SA Community Crime Watch's Maureen Scheepers said her group had been circulating pictures of the missing girl and working with police in their investigation.

Scheepers said the little girl had been wearing only her underwear when the assailants fled with her.