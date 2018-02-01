A man has miraculously survived a collision with a truck that pulverised his vehicle in Vereeniging early on Thursday.

The man‚ in his 30s‚ was trapped in the wreckage after the crash on Houtkop Road.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am‚ they found a vehicle torn in half. The driver of the vehicle was still entrapped and the fire department had to extricate the man with the jaws of life‚” said ER24 spokesman Ineke van Huyssteen.

“Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found the man to have sustained moderate injuries.”

He was transported to hospital by provincial emergency services for further treatment.