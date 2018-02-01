South Africa

Metro police pay tribute to colleagues killed in accident

01 February 2018 - 11:57 By NALEDI SHANGE
Michael Sun and officers laying wreaths at the site of the crash.
Image: Naledi Shange

Leaning on a crutch with his knee bandaged‚ Terrence Mhindurwa and Lance Mangoro on Thursday returned to the site where their colleagues‚ Johannesburg metro police officers Winnie Mokgolo and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ were killed earlier this week.

Mhindurwa and Mangoro‚ who had his arm in a sling‚ took their place behind the families of Mokgolo and Ngoasheng‚ who had come for a wreath laying ceremony at the place where the traffic officers lost their lives after an alleged drunken driver ploughed into them on Monday at a roadblock.

The families sat on the side of the road with most of their heads covered. One sobbed as the JMPD brass band began marching in the closed off Witkoppen Road where the accident happened.

Still visible at the scene was debris from the several vehicles that were involved in the crash.

JMPD spokesperson‚ Edna Mamonyane opened the programme‚ saying they had brought the family here hoping "they would find closure".

