Babies less than a week old are bearing the brunt of the listeriosis outbreak.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has said that 40% of the 820 cases reported in what is the world’s worst outbreak have been in that age group.

Professor Mark Nicol‚ a medical microbiologist at the University of Cape Town‚ said there were several reasons why newborns were at such high risk during such an outbreak. So far‚ 82 people have died.

“Firstly‚ pregnant women are at high risk of infection‚ which may be mild [or severe] in the mother‚” he said‚ “They in turn may transmit the infection to the child during pregnancy.”

This could be through the placenta when the baby is in utero‚ or shortly after birth by contamination from the mother’s gut or vaginal bacteria.