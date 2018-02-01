Prasa condemns R10-million arson attack at Durban stations

Train drivers in Durban were threatened with being burned alive after a power surge delayed commuter trains in the city on Wednesday night.

Two coaches at the Berea and Durban Stations were torched by angry commuters - incensed by the delays. The collective cost of the attack is estimated at nearly R10-million.

Train drivers and other Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa) staff had to be rescued by police officers.

Hundreds of coaches are vandalised by commuters annually‚ either by criminal elements or by mobs in response to delays.