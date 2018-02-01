An ongoing staff strike at the beleaguered Durban University of Technology has forced the institution to delay the start of the academic year by a week.

Lectures were due to kick off on Monday‚ February 5. However‚ the impasse between management and staff over wage increase demands has resulted in the university moving the commencement of academic activities back a week‚ to Monday‚ February 12.

The decision was made on Thursday.

Despite management and three labour unions going back to the negotiating table on Wednesday‚ no common ground was reached.

The unions were initially asking for 10% a salary increase‚ R400 increase on their monthly housing allowance and a R9000 once-off bonus. But on Wednesday‚ after caucusing‚ the unions dropped their demands to an 8% increase in basic salary‚ R350 housing allowance and no once-off bonus.