South Africa

Two trains engulfed in flames in Durban

01 February 2018 - 08:34 By Jeff Wicks
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Chuck Coker (Flickr)

Two trains caught fire at the Berea and Durban stations on Wednesday night.

Ethekwini Metro firefighters and paramedics had responded to reports of the fires.

“Initial reports of the emergency indicated that there were people trapped inside the train and when we arrived at the scene we found a passenger coach fully engulfed in flames‚” said RescueCare spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said that firefighters moved to quell the blaze and only after it was doused was it ascertained that no one had been injured.

