Two trains engulfed in flames in Durban

Two trains caught fire at the Berea and Durban stations on Wednesday night.

Ethekwini Metro firefighters and paramedics had responded to reports of the fires.

“Initial reports of the emergency indicated that there were people trapped inside the train and when we arrived at the scene we found a passenger coach fully engulfed in flames‚” said RescueCare spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said that firefighters moved to quell the blaze and only after it was doused was it ascertained that no one had been injured.